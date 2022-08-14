British Author JK Rowling Receives Death Threat

Harry Potter film studio Warner Bros has condemned a death threat sent to JK Rowling from an Iran-supporting Islamic extremist who tweeted 'you are next' in response to her support for stabbed author Salman Rushdie - as police launch a probe into the tweet.

Ms Rowling, 57, received a harrowing threat from Meer Asif Aziz, based in Karachi, who described himself on Twitter as a 'student, social activist, political activist and research activist'.

The Harry Potter writer and free speech campaigner - who has been pilloried by trans activists for her beliefs on gender - had expressed her horror at the sickening attempt on Rushdie's life in upstate New York when she was issued the chilling threat on Twitter.

Police have now said they are investigating a report of an 'online threat' made against the author and officers are 'carrying out enquiries'.

And today Warner Bros also gave its support to Ms Rowling, adding that it stands by its authors and creators who 'bravely express their creativity and opinions'.

A statement added: 'Warner Bros. Discovery strongly condemns the threats made against JK Rowling.

'We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions.

'WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena.

'Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York.

'The company strongly condemns any form of threat, violence or intimidation when opinions, beliefs and thoughts might differ.'

It comes after the CEO of the Warner Bros. Discovery said in May he would meet with Ms Rowling to discuss new Harry Potter content amid a slew of rapid fire changes meant to cut costs and gin up revenue.

David Zaslav, 62, took over the combined company in April and has already ruffled feathers with his no-nonsense approach.

Aziz has previously made tasteless 'jokes' about how to destroy Israel, branding it a Putin-savaged Ukraine, and has labelled the country and Pakistan's chief geopolitical rival India 'terrorist states'.

Ms Rowling has revealed that after reporting the vile threat to Twitter, the social media network concluded that the extremist did not violate its rules.

The email from Twitter read: 'After reviewing the available information, we determined that there were no violations of the Twitter rules in the content you reported. We appreciate your help and encourage you to reach out again in the future if you see any potential violations.'

The 57-year-old posted a screenshot of the response, commenting: 'These are your guidelines, right? "Violence: You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence... "Terrorism/violent extremism: You may not threaten or promote terrorism"...'

Aziz also appears to support the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who frequently rants about Israel in deranged, genocidal tweets. In one of Khamenei's posts about the 'oppressive Yazidis', for instance, Aziz responded with a heart emoji.

And responding to another tweet from the Iranian dictator, Aziz gushed : 'Dear leader your struggle for Islamic world will not be wasted until we young generation are with you'.

Rowling, 57, had posted last night about Rushdie's stabbing: 'Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok'.

Aziz, who had described Rushdie's attacker Hadi Matar, 24, as a 'revolutionary Shia fighter', then threatened: 'Don't worry you are next'.

In a bid to get Aziz booted off Twitter, Rowling yesterday afternoon posted: '@TwitterSupport any chance of some support?'. Critics have accused the social media giant of 'double standards' over which accounts it chooses to kick off the site.

Twitter dramatically chose to shut down Donald Trump's account after the invasion of the US Capitol by a mob wearing MAGA caps following the 2020 election - dubbed January 6 - but still allows Khamenei to make threats against Israel.

Rowling also confirmed that police are involved, telling her followers: 'To all sending supportive messages: thank you. Police are involved (were already involved on other threats).'

MailOnline has contacted Twitter for comment.

Rowling and horror writer Stephen King are among the authors and notable faces voicing their disbelief after Rushdie, 75, was stabbed up to 15 times - including once in the neck - in upstate New York at a lecture about free speech.

The Indian-born British author, whose writing led to unprecedented death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution when the incident occurred, leaving him with an apparent stab wound to the neck.

It comes after:

US law enforcement charged Rushdie's attacker with attempted murder in the second degree. He has been transported to Chautauqua County Jail. American officials have said that initial enquiries suggested the suspected knifeman was sympathetic to the Iranian regime;

Rushdie's agent said that the author would likely lose one eye and has suffered damage to nerves in one of his arms and his liver;

Iranian state media gleefully praised Sir Salman's attacker and branded the author an 'apostate' and 'heretic-writer';

Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron led condemnation of the attack, with the French President branding it an assault on liberty and saying: 'His fight is our fight'.

As he was transported to hospital by helicopter, with his condition unclear, a number of authors took to social media to speak of their shock following the 'horrific' incident.

Renowned American author of horror and fantasy novels King added: 'I hope Salman Rushdie is okay.'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was 'appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend'.

He added: 'Right now my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay.'

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said: 'Salman Rushdie has long embodied the struggle for liberty and freedom against those who seek to destroy them.

'This cowardly attack on him yesterday is an attack on those values. The whole Labour Party is praying for his full recovery.'

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: 'I am sickened by this horrific and grotesque attack on Sir Salman Rushdie. My thoughts, and those of Londoners, are with Salman and his family and friends.'

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said: 'Today, the country and the world witnessed a reprehensible attack against the writer Salman Rushdie. This act of violence is appalling.

'All of us in the Biden-Harris Administration are praying for his speedy recovery. We are thankful to good citizens and first responders for helping Mr Rushdie so quickly after the attack and to law enforcement for its swift and effective work, which is ongoing.'

Nick Barley, director of Edinburgh International Book Festival, encouraged authors to read from Sir Salman's books at their events this year, adding: 'As we open this year's Edinburgh International Book Festival, we send love and best wishes to Salman Rushdie.



'Salman visited us last in 2019 and joined us online last year. We are inspired by his courage and are thinking of him at this difficult time. This tragedy is a painful reminder of the fragility of things we hold dear and a call to action: we won't be intimidated by those who would use violence rather than words.

'As a gesture of support and solidarity we are inviting all authors appearing in the adult programme to read a sentence from one of Salman's books at the beginning of their book festival event.'

Journalist and author of Empireland, Sathnam Sanghera, tweeted: 'Passage from Midnight's Children in my last ever exam. Poster of The Moor's Last Sigh had place on my (pretentious) student bedroom wall. Quote from Satanic Verses opens Empireland.

'Lots of British Asian writers wouldn't be writers without him. Pray he's well.'

Sir Salman's book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims view it as blasphemous, and its publication prompted Iran's then-leader Ayatollah Khomeini to issue a fatwa calling for his execution.

Muslim societies on both sides of the Atlantic were quick to condemn the attack. The Muslim Council of Britain tweeted: 'Such violence is wrong and the perpetrator must be brought to justice,' while Ibrahim Hooper, spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, added: 'American Muslims, like all Americans, condemn any violence targeting anyone in our society.'

Markus Dohle, chief executive of Penguin Random House, the author's publisher, said: 'We are deeply shocked and appalled to hear of the attack on Salman Rushdie. We condemn this violent public assault, and our thoughts are with Salman and his family at this distressing time.'

Sir Salman was stabbed at least once in the neck and once in the abdomen, according to police officials, before he was taken to hospital.

According to the NYT Sir Salman's agent Andrew Wylie said he is on a ventilator and unable to speak.

Mr Wylie added the news was 'not good' and the author will 'likely lose one eye'. He said the nerves in Sir Salman's arm were severed in the attack and his liver was 'stabbed and damaged'.

But today the author is understood to be off a ventilator and able to talk.

Rushdie remained hospitalized with serious injuries yesterday, but fellow author Aatish Taseer tweeted in the evening that he was 'off the ventilator and talking (and joking).'

Taseer later deleted his tweet, but Mr Wylie told the Associated Press the information Taseer shared was correct, without offering further details.

Major Eugene Staniszweski of New York State Police said late on Friday: 'Earlier today at approximately 10.47am, guest speaker Salman Rushdie, aged 75, and Ralph Henry Reese, age 73, had just arrived on stage at the institution.

'Shortly thereafter, the suspect jumped on to the stage and attacked Mr Rushdie, stabbing him at least once in the neck and at least once in the abdomen.

'Several members of the staff at the institution and audience members rushed the suspect and took him to the ground, and shortly thereafter, a trooper who was at the institution took the suspect into custody with the assistance of a Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputy.

'Mr Rushdie was provided medical treatment by a doctor who was in the audience until EMS arrived on scene.

'Mr Rushdie was airlifted to a local trauma centre and is still currently undergoing surgery.'

Mr Reese, from the City of Asylum organisation, a residency programme for writers living in exile under threat of persecution, suffered a minor head injury.

They were due to discuss America's role as an asylum for writers and other artists in exile and as a home for freedom of creative expression.

A video posted to Twitter by an AP reporter in the audience showed a man dressed in black being led away from the stage.

New York governor Kathy Hochul told a press conference that a state police officer saved Sir Salman's life.

She added: 'He is alive, he has been airlifted to safety. But here is an individual who has spent decades speaking truth to power, someone who's been out there unafraid, despite the threats that have followed him his entire adult life.'

The Chautauqua Institution, which was hosting the lecture, tweeted about the incident, writing: 'We ask for your prayers for Salman Rushdie and Henry Reese, and patience as we fully focus on co-ordinating with police officials following a tragic incident at the amphitheatre today.'

Its president Michael Hill said: 'What we experienced at Chautauqua today is an incident unlike anything in our nearly 150-year history.

'We were founded to bring people together and community to learn and in doing so, to create solutions through action, to develop empathy and to take on intractable problems. Today now we're called to take on fear and the worst of all human traits - hate.'

Jeremy Genovese, 68, from Beachwood, Ohio, a retired academic from Cleveland State University, told the PA news agency he arrived at the amphitheatre as it was being evacuated and people were 'streaming out'.

He said: 'People were in shock, many people in tears. Chautauqua has always prided itself as a place where people can engage in civil dialogue.

'The amphitheatre is a large outdoor venue where people have given lectures since the late 1800s. You need a pass to access the grounds but it is not too difficult to get in.'

Sir Salman's publisher Penguin Random House said they are 'deeply shocked and appalled' by the incident.

Chief executive Markus Dohle said: 'We are deeply shocked and appalled to hear of the attack on Salman Rushdie while he was speaking at the Chautauqua Institution in New York.

'We condemn this violent public assault, and our thoughts are with Salman and his family at this distressing time.'

Sir Salman was previously president of PEN America, which celebrates free expression and speech, and its chief executive Suzanne Nossel was among those reacting to the attack.

She tweeted: 'PEN America is reeling from shock and horror at word of a brutal, premeditated attack on our former president and stalwart ally, Salman Rushdie.'

She added: 'Our thoughts and passions now lie with our dauntless Salman, wishing him a full and speedy recovery. We hope and believe fervently that his essential voice cannot and will not be silenced.'

Sir Salman began his writing career in the early 1970s with two unsuccessful books before Midnight's Children, about the birth of India, which won the Booker Prize in 1981.

It went on to bring him worldwide fame and was named 'best of the Bookers' on the literary award's 25th anniversary.

The author lived in hiding for many years in London under a British government protection programme after Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for his death over The Satanic Verses.

Finally, in 1998, the Iranian government withdrew its support for the death sentence and Sir Salman gradually returned to public life, even appearing as himself in the 2001 hit film Bridget Jones's Diary.

The Index on Censorship, an organisation promoting free expression, said money was raised to boost the reward for Sir Salman's killing as recently as 2016, underscoring that the fatwa for his death still stands.

His other works include The Moor's Last Sigh and Shalimar The Clown, which was long-listed for the Booker.

He was knighted in 2008 and earlier this year was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours.

