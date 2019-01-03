British Labour Party Wants 2nd Brexit Vote

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. (AFP/ File)

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Labour Party, has come under pressure to support a fresh Brexit referendum as the party's members overwhelmingly oppose the UK’s exit from the European Union.

According to a polling, part of an ongoing study into attitudes in various parties, 72 percent of Labour members believe that their leader should fully support a second referendum.

While only 18 percent are opposed to Labour campaigning for a second vote, 88 percent would favor remain if such a vote takes place, shows the survey.

Meanwhile, 16 percent say they have contemplated quitting Labour due to its pro-Brexit stand, according to the analysis, which is part of the Party Members Project led by Professor Tim Bale of Queen Mary University of London.

The researchers said Corbyn’s own supporters would turn against him if he still opposes another referendum, as he did a few days before Christmas.

“Our survey suggests Labour’s membership is overwhelmingly in favor of the UK remaining in the EU and badly wants a referendum to achieve that end,” said Bale.

“If Jeremy Corbyn genuinely believes, as he has repeatedly claimed, that the Labour party’s policy should reflect the wishes of its members rather than just its leaders, then he arguably has a funny way of showing it – at least when it comes to Brexit,” he added.

“Labour’s grassroots clearly hate Brexit and, although many of them still love Corbyn, he might not be able to rely for much longer on their support for him trumping their opposition to leaving the EU.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May, whose Brexit deal has faced opposition, used her New Year message to urge lawmakers in the parliament to approve her plan for withdrawal from the bloc.

The appeal came as May would go to the House of Parliament in mid-January to face a crunch vote on her Brexit deal. She delayed an original vote planned for early December, fearing that the deal could be rejected.

