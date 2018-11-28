British Radio Host Gavin Ford Found Strangled in Lebanon

Gavin Ford (Twitter)

Lebanon was shocked Tuesday after hearing that British radio host Gavin Ford was found murdered in his Beit Mery flat.

Two days after his 53rd birthday, the Radio One host of “Gavin Ford in the Morning” was found choked to death with a piece of cloth around his neck.

“His face was blue, meaning oxygen was cut off from his brain and heart after being strangled,” a security source told The Daily Star.

Graphic pictures circulating on social media showed Ford’s body bloodied with apparent signs of a direct blow to the head.

A separate source from the Internal Security Forces confirmed that Ford was murdered, but that it was unclear if the murder took place Tuesday or before.

After not showing up to work Monday, colleagues tried to contact him but to no avail. The station’s owner subsequently went to Ford’s home in Metn Tuesday. Ford’s longtime colleague, Alain Bou Jaoude, said, “The owner then called the ISF [Tuesday] and they came and went in the home and found [Ford] dead.”

Ford has been at Radio One since 1996 and his show is “Lebanon’s most listened to breakfast show with Olga Habre,” according to his Instagram page.

“He was a very nice, talented and peaceful man. This is terrible, terrible,” he added. Bou Jaoude said he worked with Ford for over 20 years at the station.

A statement posted on Radio One’s Facebook page said, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear friend and colleague Gavin Ford. The management and team express our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace.”

The British Ambassador to Lebanon Chris Rampling said in a tweet that he was “shocked and deeply saddened by the death of Gavin Ford, one of Lebanon’s most popular morning breakfast hosts. The thoughts of all at the embassy are with his family, friends and colleagues at this terribly difficult time.”

Meanwhile, a British Embassy spokesperson said that the office was in contact with Lebanese authorities following his death. “Our staff are providing assistance to his family.”

Guy Manoukian, a major shareholder of Virgin Radio Lebanon, posted a picture of Ford to his Instagram. “You changed the sound of radio in Lebanon, you created the morning show and you owned it day in day out, working with you these last few months was a pure pleasure and knowing you for the past 25 years was a blessing. You have left a huge void. May you rest in peace my friend,” he said.

Ford is the second British citizen to be murdered in Lebanon in the past year. Rebecca Dykes was found dead on Dec. 16, 2017 on the side of a road, strangled and showing signs of sexual assault. The suspect, Tarek Houshieh, was arrested days later.

This article has been adapted from its original source.