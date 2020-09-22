British Town Hit by Third Tremor in Two Weeks

A Bedfordshire town has been hit by a third earthquake in two weeks.

The earthquake was centered on Leighton Buzzard, just weeks after a 3.5 quake struck the same town, on September 8.

A third tremor, which hit at 11.20pm on Sunday, September 13, was measured by the British Geological Survey (BGS) at magnitude 2.1.

It is thought to have been an aftershock from the quake that was felt on September 8.

Twitter users in the town reported feeling the latest shaking shortly after 9.30am this morning.

One said: 'Was that another earthquake in Leighton Buzzard? Anyone else feel that?'

A tweet posted this morning by the BGS said: 'We are getting reports of an earthquake in the Leighton Buzzard area this morning.

'We are currently investigating this and will update you as soon as we can.'

