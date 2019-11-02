Britain: Electoral Campaigning Begins in Earnest

Britons will go to the polls on December 12. The election campaigning has begun in earnest as politicians across the country attempt to woo potential voters.

After weeks of brinkmanship combined with just a hint of political dithering, PM Boris Johnson won his battle to take the country to the polls. PM Johnson was quick to categorise this trip to the ballot as a defacto referendum on the country’s exit from the EU but at the official launch of the Labour party election campaign, party leader Jeremy Corbyn widened the parameters.

Someone who is clearly not on the side of the opposition is US president Donald Trump who called into the radio show hosted by Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage, to tout a potential Tory-Brexit Party path.

At this early stage in the electoral race, the Conservatives lead Labour by some 15 points with the bookmakers reflecting this in their electoral predictions.

The PM might have bigger problems closer to home, in the midst of the election campaign Johnson must worry about keeping his own parliamentary seat. Labour challenger Ali Milani is keen to unseat him.

These elections are not simply a case of Johnson vs Corbyn, the Liberal Democrats, The DUP and of course Scotland’s SNP all have the ability to make matters extremely uncomfortable for Westminster’s big two.

And now the opening bells of this electoral race have rung, all parties are pledging a transformed Britain – but in what direction?

