Brits Want Another Brexit Referendum as 500,000 Take to London Streets

Demonstrators pose for a photograph with their placards at the start of a march calling for a People's Vote on the final Brexit deal, in central London on October 20, 2018. (NIKLAS HALLE'N / AFP)

About 700,000 protesters seeking a referendum on the final Brexit deal rallied in London Saturday, in the biggest march in the capital city since a 2003 protest against the war in Iraq.

Demonstrators at the People's Vote March for the Future are demanding a referendum on the terms of the Britain's exit from the European Union next year. The rally attendees included lawmakers who support a new vote, something Prime Minister Theresa May said would not happen.

At the same time as the People's Vote rally, about 1,200 rallied at a pro-Brexit rally in Harrogate, a town in North Yorkshire, England. The event was organized by Leave Means Leave and led by former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage, who said the government should move forward with the vote.

"And that's our message - get on with it, fulfill your promises to us, you said if we voted to leave it would happen, it needs to," Farage said.

Last weekend, negotiations regarding Britain's withdrawal from the EU broke down, days before a crucial summit meeting on Brexit. The most significant issue is over the border between Ireland, an EU member, and Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom planning to leave the union.

Britain is scheduled to leave the EU in March, and the Bank of England has warned that economic chaos will follow if the sides fail to reach a deal.

