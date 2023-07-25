Brussels criminal court convicts 8 defendants for 2016 attacks

ALBAWABA- In a significant verdict, the Brussels Criminal Court has found 8 defendants guilty for their involvement in the 2016 attacks.

According to SkyNewsArabia, among the defendants is the main suspect, Salah Abdus-Salam.

Notably, the 2016 Brussels bombings resulted in the deaths of 15 men and 17 women from over ten different countries. The city, which houses the headquarters of the European Union and NATO, is home to a substantial foreign population. Additionally, more than 300 people were injured in the attacks.