Building Partially Collapses in Miami, Florida

Miami building partially collapsed as rescue units rush to the scene.
A building partially collapsed in the Miami suburb of Surfside, Florida, early Tuesday morning, the Miami Dade Fire Department reported on Twitter.
BREAKING: Multi-level building collapse reported in Surfside, Florida. Multiple emergency agency's responding. #miami— Izzy (@YWNReporter) June 24, 2021
pic.twitter.com/xDlVUeTfle
The building is located on 88 Street and Collins Avenue.
80 rescue units were on the scene, according to the Miami-Dade County Police Department. Authorities are calling it a "partial building collapse."
