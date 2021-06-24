  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Building Partially Collapses in Miami, Florida

Building Partially Collapses in Miami, Florida

Published June 24th, 2021 - 08:03 GMT
A building partially collapsed in the Miami
The building collapsed is located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. (Twitter)
Highlights
Miami building partially collapsed as rescue units rush to the scene.

A building partially collapsed in the Miami suburb of Surfside, Florida, early Tuesday morning, the Miami Dade Fire Department reported on Twitter.

The building is located on 88 Street and Collins Avenue. 

80 rescue units were on the scene, according to the Miami-Dade County Police Department. Authorities are calling it a "partial building collapse."


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:MiamiFlordiaUSbuilding

Via SyndiGate.info


All rights reserved © The Jerusalem Post 1995 - 2021

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...