  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Bulgaria Confirms Four Coronavirus Cases

Bulgaria Confirms Four Coronavirus Cases

Published March 8th, 2020 - 01:12 GMT
A passenger wearing a protective face mask looks on in Milano Centrale railway station in Milan on March 8, 2020, after millions of people were placed under forced quarantine in northern Italy as the government approved drastic measures in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus that is sweeping the globe. On top of the forced quarantine of 15 million people in vast areas of northern Italy until April 3, the government has also closed schools, nightclubs and c
A passenger wearing a protective face mask looks on in Milano Centrale railway station in Milan on March 8, 2020, after millions of people were placed under forced quarantine in northern Italy as the government approved drastic measures in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus that is sweeping the globe. On top of the forced quarantine of 15 million people in vast areas of northern Italy until April 3, the government has also closed schools, nightclubs and casinos throughout the country, according to the text of the decree published on the government website. With more than 230 fatalities, Italy has recorded the most deaths from the COVID-19 disease of any country outside China, where the outbreak began in December. Miguel MEDINA / AFP
Highlights
The global death toll is around 3,500, with more than 100,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Bulgaria on Sunday confirmed four coronavirus cases out of 70 people tested, the first such confirmed cases in the country.

A 27-year-old who was treated at the Lung Diseases Hospital in the central Gabrovo province and 61-year-old who had contact with the patient both tested positive for the virus, officially known as COVID-19, according to Bulgarian health officials.

In addition, a 75-year-old woman who was treated for respiratory diseases and a female medical staffer at in the city hospital in the northern Pleven province were also diagnosed.

First detected in Wuhan, China, in December, COVID-19 has spread to more than 80 countries.

The global death toll is around 3,500, with more than 100,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

As part of efforts to contain the outbreak, governments have closed borders and suspended land and air travel with the worst-hit countries such as China, Iran, and Italy.

After declaring the outbreak an international health emergency in January, the WHO last month updated the global risk level to “very high.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...