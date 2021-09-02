  1. Home
  3. Bus Falls Off a Cliff in Peru Kills 33 People

Published September 2nd, 2021 - 10:38 GMT
Death toll from bus falling off cliff in central Peru rises to 33
Rescue workers and police officers carry the body of a victim after a bus plunged off a cliff in Matucana, east from Lima on August 31, 2021. (Photo by Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP)
The death toll from the bus falling off a cliff in central Peru reached 33, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, the bus carrying 63 passengers fell into a gorge from a height of more than 200 meters (656 feet) while on its way to capital Lima on Tuesday.

While the reason behind the accident is not certain yet, some passengers said the driver who had been fined for speeding before, fell asleep and lost control.


