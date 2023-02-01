Bush wanted to get rid of Arafat

  1. Home
Al Bawaba Staff

Published February 1st, 2023 - 07:15 GMT
Bush and Israeli leaders in Keffiye
An Israeli rightwing activist holds a banner bearing the portraits of Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert (L), Late President Shimon Peres (R) and US President George W. Bush (C) all wearing the infamous Keffiye of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, during a demonstration against the visit of Bush to Israel and the Palestinian Territories in Jerusalem, 10 January 2008. (Photo by GALI TIBBON / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. president George W. Bush tells the CIA to find an alternative to Yasser Arafat. This has been revealed by the release of British secret documents 19 years after the death of the Palestinian leader through food poisoning. 

The social media is trending with the latest news revelations with many comments and posts about a set of deliberations that occurred before and during the second Palestinian intifada that erupted on 29 September, 2021. 

 

At the time the Americans were already active in bringing the Palestinian and Israeli sides to negotiate following what was then still an active peace process during the Bill Clinton administration.

It's being reported that Bush, who came into office in January 2001, was dismayed at the lack of progress in the Palestinian-Israeli negotiations, called for seeking to find an alternative to Yasser Arafat as per revealed by the British documents. 

 

