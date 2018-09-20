Cabinet or No Cabinet Berri Determined to Kickstart Lebanese Parliament!

Speaker Nabih Berri. (AFP/File Photo)

Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri has called for a two-day legislative session on Monday to discuss and approve crucial draft-laws despite the absence of a government.



Berri most likely secured the consent of all political parties, including al-Mustaqbal Movement, before setting the date for the two sessions.



A statement said Berri has asked lawmakers to convene at 11 am on Sept. 24 and 25, for morning and evening sessions.



Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri's al-Mustaqbal said that its deputies would attend the sessions, describing them as “necessary,” particularly that some proposals include projects linked to the CEDRE international conference that was held in Paris last April.



Earlier on Wednesday, Berri chaired a meeting for the Parliament's Bureau at his Ain el-Tineh residence to discuss the legislative sessions.



Member of Parliament’s Bureau MP Michel Moussa said that “all parties agree on the importance of holding the sessions, particularly amid a cabinet crisis.”



He said that during next week’s sessions, deputies are expected to approve a number of proposals related to CEDRE, mainly the law on fighting corruption.



“There is also a need to solve the crisis on housing loans and solid waste,” Moussa explained, saying it was unacceptable to allow the government crisis to reach the Parliament and paralyze all constitutional institutions.



Before heading the Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc meeting last Tuesday, Hariri agreed that some draft-laws needed approval despite the government deadlock.



“If there are very necessary items that we agree on, I think they are those linked to the CEDRE Conference,” he said.

