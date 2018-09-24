Cabinet or not, Lebanese Parliament Determined to Meet!

Newly elected Lebanese President Michel Aoun (C) waits next to the Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (R) at the Lebanese parliament in Beirut. (Joseph Eid / AFP)

Speaker Nabih Berri Monday headed the first day of a two-day parliamentary legislative session, the first for the new Parliament since the May elections.

The morning session began in the presence of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to discuss the agenda, which includes 29 draft laws and proposals.

