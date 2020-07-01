  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. The Caesar Act: Will Sanctioning Syria Really Remove Bashar Al-Assad From Power?

The Caesar Act: Will Sanctioning Syria Really Remove Bashar Al-Assad From Power?

Nicholas Pritchard

Nicholas Pritchard

Published July 1st, 2020 - 12:31 GMT
Damascus Market, September 2019 /AFP
Damascus Market, September 2019 /AFP
The Trump administration this month implemented the Caesar Act, a set of economic sanctions on those close to the Assad regime in Syria. Named after the pseudonym used for the individual who bought to light hundreds of graphic photographs showing evidence of torture and murder at government detention facilities, the Act hopes to force the regime to stop committing crimes against the Syrian population.    Bashar al-Assad himself is sanctioned, as is his wife, Asma. Others o

Subscribe to our premium News content now to continue reading, and get to view the latest top-shelf content fom Albawaba!


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...