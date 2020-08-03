Cairo Follows up on The Death of an Egyptian Shot in Jordan

Egypt said on Sunday that one of its nationals was shot dead in Jordan by a Jordanian citizen, the latest in a series of assaults on Egyptians in Arab countries.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Manpower, 30-year-old Egyptian Amir Samir Ibrahim was shot by a Jordanian man in a neighbourhood in Amman.

The ministry did not provide further details about the incident; however, it said that the shooter was arrested.

The Egyptian ambassador in Amman is currently following up with Jordanian authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the statement said.

The shooting in Jordan is the latest in a series of assaults against Egyptian expats in the Arab countries in the past few weeks.

Last week, two Egyptian construction workers were shot dead by a Saudi citizen in an altercation at one of the Saudi man’s construction projects. The assailant turned himself in to the police and confessed to committing the crime, authorities said.

The shooting in Saudi Arabia came a few days after Kuwaiti authorities arrested a citizen for assaulting an Egyptian expat working as a cashier in a store in the Gulf country.

A two-minute video has surfaced of the incident in Kuwait and has gone viral online. The video shows the Kuwaiti man slapping the Egyptian worker three times before several other store workers and customers intervened to stop the assault.

The video sparked anger on social media among users who called on Egyptian authorities to take action.

Egypt stressed that the latest incident in Kuwait was an isolated incident and does not represent the relations between the two countries.

Egyptians living abroad are estimated at 13 million, according to earlier statements by Egypt's Emigration Minister Nabila Makram.

Some 65 percent of Egyptian expats live in Arab countries, according to figures released by official statistics agency Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS) in 2017.

This article has been adapted from its original source.