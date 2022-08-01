Cairo's Latest Sun Temple Throws New Light on Egyptology

ALBAWABA - Sun temples Cairo. This is the new discovery added to the impressive archaeological treasures of Egypt.

Its trending. Anadolu reports that archaeologists discovered a mud-brick building that is believed to be one of the lost “sun temples” near the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities outlined that the building was found by an Italian-Polish archaeological mission in the Abusir region, south of Cairo. It added in a statement “preliminary studies indicate that the new discovery may be one of the four lost sun temples that date back to the Fifth Dynasty (2465 to 2323 BC).”

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a mud-brick building believed to be one of the four lost Ancient Egyptian “Sun Temples” in Abusir, South of Cairo near Saqqara.#Egypt pic.twitter.com/bTba7quRxX — INDEPENDENT PRESS (@IpIndependent) July 31, 2022

Part of the building was removed by King Nyuserre to build his temple, it is being suggested.

Egyptian-German archaeological mission announced the discovery of foundations of the Temple of the Sun as well as blocks dating back to Khufu's reign at the open-air museum of Matariya, in Cairo’s Heliopolis. https://t.co/IB1KSuQYxY — Egypt Today Magazine (@EgyptTodayMag) June 15, 2022

The ministry said excavations will continue at the site for more information about the discovered building. Sun temples were built in dedication to Ra, the sun god in ancient Egypt. Six sun temples are believed to have been built, but only two have been uncovered until now Anadolu added.