California Wildfires Spread Out as 200,000 People Evacuated

Firefighters are battling a wildfire that is threatening thousands of homes in a ritzy section of Los Angeles where celebrities like LeBron James, Kate Hudson and Arnold Schwarzenegger are among the 200,000 to have evacuated in the fire-ravaged state.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the Getty wildfire in the city's western neighborhoods has scorched more than 600 acres but its growth has slowed and dramatic footage showed smoke and flames surrounding the Getty Center with houses historic artwork by Rembrandt and Van Gogh.

Northern California, which has been hit hard by the Kincade Fire, also reported a minor 3.3 magnitude earthquake on Monday just after 1am local time not far from the wildfire that has forced 80,000 residents in that area out of their homes. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake.

Wide swathes of Northern California has been plunged into a power outage by PG&E, the utility company whose power-shutoff from earlier this month is being blamed for the death of a Santa Rose man who relied on an oxygen machines to breathe.

The state has been plagued by at least nine wildfires in the last two weeks with the latest blaze to break out on Sunday near the Getty Center. Flames were seen raging along 405 Freeway near the museum which displays pre-20th century works of art by artists including Rembrandt and Van Gogh.

Celebrities have been fleeing their homes and dramatic footage showed flames rapidly spreading towards the eight-bedroom Brentwood mansion of actor Josh Duhamel Monday. He bought the 8,232 sq ft sprawling property with then-wife Fergie for $5.2million in 2007.

Hudson was seen getting into her vehicle in the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood to evacuate early Monday morning as the threat of fire loomed large.

And NBA star James also evacuated, tweeting: 'Man these LA (fire emoji) aren't no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I've been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!'

Eighteen minutes later he wrote an update: 'Finally found a place to accommodate us! Crazy night man!' He also added: 'I (praying hands) for all the families in the area that could be affected by these (fire emojis) now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP.

'My best wishes as well to the first responders right now doing what they do best!'

Schwarzenegger, the movie star and former California governor, also tweeted that he evacuated his Brentwood home at 3:30am.

Monday night's red carpet premiere in Los Angeles of 'Terminator: Dark Fate,' starring Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, was canceled because of the fire.

'We will be donating food intended for the after-party to the American Red Cross, which is serving those affected by the fires,' Paramount said in a statement.

'If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around,' the Terminator star tweeted on Monday.

'Get out. Right now.'

Schwarzenegger added: 'I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians.'

Dramatic images showed airplanes flying at low altitude while dropping fire retardant on the area surrounding Schwarzenegger's home.

Airplanes dropping water and fire retardant joined the battle against the destructive wildfire burning on the western side of Los Angeles.

Night-flying helicopters made water drops during predawn hours Monday and large aircraft started flying the area after the sun rose.

Two so-called 'Super Scooper' turboprop airplanes that scoop up water from lakes and reservoirs have begun making drops, along with converted jets unleashing loads of bright pink retardant.

The ex-governor's former wife, Maria Shriver, tweeted: 'So grateful to our firefighters putting their lives on the line for all of us.

'We have evacuated, but we’re safe. Praying for our neighbors.'

Shriver also tweeted: 'Praying for everyone in the path of this terrifying destruction. Thank you again to our firefighters for keeping us safe.

'If you’re in an evacuation zone, please follow the warnings and evacuate immediately. The winds are strong and the fires move quickly.'

Actor Clark Gregg and Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter all said on Twitter they had been forced to flee their homes.

Garcetti says the evacuation area has been slightly reduced after stretching from the Brentwood area down to Pacific Coast Highway in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood area early Monday.

The earlier evacuation orders affected 10,000 homes and businesses.

Homes have burned since the fire erupted around 1:30am and was swept by Santa Ana winds into canyons and ridgetop neighborhoods, but there's still no exact count of how many were destroyed.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas says his firefighters had to make tough choices about which homes could be saved.

Garcetti says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The dry offshore gusts are expected to be replaced by a return of moist ocean air in the afternoon. But Santa Ana winds are forecast to return Tuesday night.

A 10-acre brush fire, the Oak Fire, that erupted in Calabasas has been extinguished, the city said.

The 'light-to-medium brush' erupted along the eastbound 101 Freeway near Las Virgenes, but it was extinguished soon afterward.

The gusty winds and wildfires have forced up to 2 million residents of Northern California to go without power.

PG&E, the California utility company, shut off power to more customers on Sunday in hopes of avoiding further fires caused by downed power lines. Officials say electricity is being restore but it could take until Wednesday.

Garcetti says so far five homes have burned in a wildfire on the city's west side and Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas says he believes the number of destroyed homes will rise.

'It’s a dangerous season right now,' Terrazas said.

'We have not had any significant rainfall for a period of time. That’s why we’re very concerned about these weather conditions.'

Garcetti urged Angelenos to heed evacuation orders.

'Get out when we say get out,' he said.

'The only thing you cannot replace is you and your family.'

The Mandeville Canyon and Mountain Gate communities remains under a mandatory evacuation order that verges into Brentwood, and the evacuation warning area has been expanded westward to include parts of Topanga State Park and the Pacific Palisades.

Evacuation centers are open in Westwood and Sherman Oaks.

The fire was reported at about 1:30am near Interstate 405 on the west side of Sepulveda Pass where Interstate 405 passes through the Santa Monica Mountains.

It roared up slopes to the city's Mountaingate area and westward into canyon and ridgeline neighborhoods of Brentwood.

The evacuation area encompasses some of the most exclusive real estate in California, where celebrities and executives live in mountain and ridgetop retreats that costs tens of millions of dollars.

The hills that provide seclusion are covered in thick tinder-dry chaparral vulnerable to wind-driven fires.

The fire chief says Santa Ana winds blowing out of the northeast are expected to continue until 2pm local time.

Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott says about 3,300 homes are threatened in the Mountaingate and Mandeville Canyon areas but mandatory evacuation orders have expanded southwestward.

Officials are urging motorists to avoid the 405, which on normal days is one of the most congested highways in Southern California.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in an advisory: 'We have an active and growing brush fire.

'For those living in this area, you must be prepared to evacuate.

'This is a very dynamic situation due to high winds and information is quickly developing. Stay vigilant.'

Students at Mount St. Mary's University, which is just down the road from the Getty Center, describe fleeing the area in panic as the wildfire approached.





Diana Rodriguez, a second-year business major, told the Los Angles Times that resident assistants in her dorm banged on her door at around 2:30am on Monday and told her she and all the other students needed to evacuate immediately.

Rodriguez said she left her dorm in her pajamas after grabbing her laptop, a few snacks, water, her phone, and a backpack.

She recorded video of her driving out of the hillside area, which was surrounded by flames, and posted the footage on Twitter.

Rodriguez described the fire-lit sky as 'really, really red and orange — pretty but a little freaky, too.'

A spokesperson for the university said all 450 students have evacuated safely to a satellite campus in downtown Los Angeles.

American Red Cross officials say about 100 people fleeing the wildfire have showed up at an emergency shelter set up at the Westwood Recreation Center.

Dozens napped on cots in the gym Monday morning while others walked their dogs outside or had free coffee and breakfast.

Red Cross Santa Monica Bay chapter executive director Julie Thomas says the evacuees seem anxious and want more information about their homes.

The University of California, Los Angeles, and other areas east of Interstate 405 are not yet under an evacuation warning.

UCLA officials say the big wildfire nearby is not a threat to the campus.

A university statement says the campus is outside the evacuation area that covers about 10,000 buildings.

Meanwhile, a wildfire that has been burning in Northern California's wine country since last week grew overnight as nearly 200,000 people remain under evacuation orders.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Monday that the fire in Sonoma County north of San Francisco now spans 103 square miles.

That's up from 85 square miles on Sunday.

The fire has destroyed 94 buildings including 40 homes and is threatening 80,000 structures. Most of those structures are homes.

The fire started on October 23 near the town of Geyserville in Sonoma County. It is 5 per cent contained.

Classes in Northern California have been canceled for 40 school districts in Sonoma County north of San Francisco because of the large wildfire.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has notified more than 1.2 million people that they may have their electricity shut off for what could be the third time in a week and the fourth time this month.

Meanwhile, more than 2.5 million people who lost electricity over the weekend were awaiting restoration as hurricane-force winds whipped through the state, fueling a wildfire in Sonoma County as smaller spot fires cropped up.

Fire conditions statewide made California 'a tinderbox,' said Jonathan Cox, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Of the state's 58 counties, 43 were under red flag warnings for high fire danger Sunday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to the wildfires, powered by gusts that reached more than 102 mph.

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, which started Wednesday, grew to 85 square miles (220 square kilometers), destroyed 94 buildings and was threatening 80,000 buildings, state fire authorities said Sunday night.

Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox said Sunday one firefighter sustained serious burn injuries and was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center. The other firefighter who was burned had minor injuries.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, two grass fires briefly halted traffic on the Carquinez Bridge, the interstate bridge which connects Crocket and Vallejo.

A number of motorists filmed extraordinary images of flames engulfing both sides of the freeway as drivers made their way across the bridge on Sunday.

Oliver Chan, a resident of San Mateo, said her sister Marcie drove with her soccer team for a game in Sacramento, but they never made it because of the hazardous road conditions.

Chan told the San Francisco Chronicle that she later learned Marcie and the team were forced to turn around.

Marcie then texted Chan horrifying video showing the Carquinez Bridge covered with black smoke.

'She said it was pretty traumatizing,' Chan said.

On the way back, the team got a closer glimpse of the fire that was burning in Brisbane.

Nancy Jordan, a resident of Napa, posted video on Twitter showing her and her husband crossing the bridge just moments before it was closed to traffic.

'We were in the wrong place at the wrong time,' she said.

Jordan's video on Twitter went viral, with one responder saying that the flames were higher than the bridge itself.

The flames came dangerously close to homes in Vallejo. Another grass fire closed a stretch of interstate that cut through the state capital as smoke obstructed drivers.

In the south, a wildfire in the Santa Clarita area near Los Angeles destroyed 18 structures. As of Sunday, the Tick Fire was 70% contained.

Early Monday, a brush fire broke out along the west side of Interstate 405, north of Sunset Boulevard and near the Getty Center in Southern California. It had grown to more than 250 acres by 5 a.m. and was moving west, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The LAFD called the fire 'a very dynamic situation due to high winds' and issued mandatory evacuation orders affecting 3,300 homes in western Los Angeles County, according to LAFD Capt. Erik Scott.

Mount Saint Mary's University tweeted that students at its Chalon campus near the museum were evacuated to another campus and classes were canceled for Monday. The Getty itself was designed with fire protection in mind, with thick walls and doors to compartmentalize any flames, and Scott said it wasn't threatened.

Scott said at least two structures were burning. No injuries had been reported.

The biggest evacuation was in Northern California's Sonoma County where 180,000 people were told to pack up and leave.

Some evacuating early Sunday had done so two years ago, when devastating wildfires swept through Sonoma and Napa and neighboring counties, killing 44 people.

At an evacuation center at Napa Valley College, Francisco Alvarado, 15, said he, two younger brothers and his parents decided to vacate their Calistoga home in advance of evacuation orders. Two years ago, the family had to flee, but in the middle of the night.

'I'm pretty mad that we have to keep evacuating,' he said. 'I just want to be home. I'm trying to leave here tomorrow; I want to sleep in my bed.'

He said he wasn't sure who, if anyone, to blame for the repeated fires, but said he didn't fault PG&E for turning off the electricity to try to prevent them.

Rosa Schuth of Sebastopol stayed up late packing bags but didn't think she would need to evacuate because the fires never reached her town in 2017.

She had been asleep for a half hour when she heard sirens telling residents to go. She got in her car and hopped on a country road that became jammed with evacuees.

'The wind is really something. It just rages and suddenly it stops, and you see a bird drifting by,' she said.

Electricity is expected to begin being restored by Monday, though the utility warned it might cut power again as soon as Tuesday because of another forecast of strong winds that are expected to last until Wednesday.

The fear that the winds could blow embers and spread fire across a major highway prompted authorities to expand evacuation orders that covered parts of Santa Rosa, a city of 175,000 that was devastated by wildfire two years ago.

Hundreds of people arrived at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa by Sunday. Some came from senior care facilities. More than 300 people slept inside an auditorium filled with cots and wheeled beds. Scores of others stayed in a separate building with their pets.

Among them was Maribel Cruz, 19, who packed up her dog, four cats and fish as soon as she was told to flee her trailer in the town of Windsor, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of San Francisco. She also grabbed a neighbor's cat.

'I'm just nervous since I grew up in Windsor,' she said. 'I'm hoping the wind cooperates.'

A historic attraction outside Healdsburg was lost Sunday when embers carried by wind sparked a blaze that engulfed the Soda Rock Winery. Buildings included a general store and post office founded in 1869.

In the central California, a tree toppled in strong wind Sunday killed a woman and injured a man who was taken to a hospital, officials said.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, gusts knocked over a 30-foot (9-meter) tree at a farmers' market in Martinez, injuring nine people, including a toddler. Six people left with injuries that were not life-threatening were taken to a hospital, police said.

During the 2017 fires, winds up to 90 mph (144 kph) lasted for about 12 hours. This time, the gusts were stronger and expected to last more than 36 hours, ending Monday night, said Matt Mehle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Monterey office.

Parched vegetation from unseasonably hot weather and low humidity was already igniting elsewhere, and firefighters scrambled to keep up.

Two grass fires shut down a 6-mile (10-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 80, including a bridge between the cities of Crockett and Vallejo, and forced the evacuation of 200 people from California State University Maritime Academy. An ember from one fire possibly sparked the other.

Smoke from another grass fire Sunday forced the closure of a stretch of Interstate 80 running through Sacramento's downtown. Meanwhile, fire officials spotted downed power lines in the area of a small fire that destroyed a building at a tennis club and three other structures in Lafayette, a leafy suburb in the east San Francisco Bay Area.

The city of Vallejo said the power blackout shut off its pumping station needed to access its well water, prompting an emergency. The city barred residents from watering yards and asked people to limit bathing and flushing toilets, reported The Vallejo Times Herald.

'This is the largest evacuation that any of us... can remember,' the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday. 'Take care of each other.'

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick urged residents in the evacuation zone that stretched from the wine country to Bodega Bay on the coast to get out immediately, citing the 24 lives lost when fire swept through the region in October 2017.

'Although I've heard people express concerns that we are evacuating too many people, I think those concerns are not valid at this point,' Essick said at a news conference Sunday, noting that the winds pushed fire toward the towns of Healdsburg and Windsor overnight.

This article has been adapted from its original source.