Calls for penalizing Lebanon's elections obstructors

ALBAWABA - As Lebanon suffers a dreadful presidential vacuum that has been tearing through the country, where all parties in power have failed to agree on a new leader, the five-nation group on Lebanon has met up in Doha to discuss imposing penalties on those who have hands in delaying the presidential elections in the country.

In June, the Lebanese parliament - and for the 12th time - failed to vote for a new president, which is reserved for a Maronite Christian in Lebanon's sectarian system and vacant since the term of the Hezbollah-allied Michel Aoun ended in October, the New Arab reported.

A statement was released following the meeting, stating: "We discussed several options including taking measures against those who obstruct progress in this area,".

With Christian parties supporting former minister Jihad Azour, and Hezbollah and Amal backing Suleiman Frangieh, the back-and-forth voting sessions have been taking over the political scene in Lebanon, with no agreement in sight.

EU condemns the political situation

In a statement last week, the EU urged all parties to step in and bear accountability as the situation in Lebanon deteriorates. The statement also accused Hezbollah, Amal, and their allies of resorting to "unconstitutional tactics to prevent the conclusion of the parliamentary vote, such as walking out after the first round or breaking quorums to block the election of the opposition candidate".