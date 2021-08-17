Calm Kabul! The Taliban Allows Women Journalists to Report

ALBAWABA - Life appears to be turning to normal on the streets of Kabul one day after the Taliban took over the presidential palace.

After a city-deserted day, people seem to be going about their business in a normal manner.

A social media post has shown one “brave” journalist out and about reporting from downtown Kabul.

Video - TOLOnews' Hasiba Atakpal reports on the situation in Kabul pic.twitter.com/IqbGJbqlUX — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 17, 2021

Another post states that “reports from Afghanistan are pretty good” and that “the situation is calm” and that “female journalists are being allowed to work and reporting from the field.”

Reports from Afghanistan are pretty good. The situation is calm and even the female journalists are being allowed to work and they are reporting from the field. I hope peace and progress prevail in the country under the new rule of the Taliban.#Kabul #Taliban #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/tMPBlzB960 — Wajahat Kazmi 🏴 (@KazmiWajahat) August 17, 2021

Some also are shown talking freely on the streets. One black-garbed women says she hoped that the Taliban won’t go back to stoning and public executions.

Hope stoning and public executions won't happen under new Taliban regime in Afghanistan..#Kabul #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/sX2rQzdhBG — Prince Babu (@princebabunpl) August 17, 2021

Also media reports say the Taliban have declared a general “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join its new government. This is a far cry from their earlier harsh rule between 1996 and 2001.

The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join its government. When they were last in charge, the group ruled in accordance with a harsh interpretation of Islamic law and women were largely confined to their homes. https://t.co/R06uc5g7mp — The Associated Press (@AP) August 17, 2021

Other posts suggest the Kabul streets are still chaotic and India has just introduced a fast-track e-visa to which anyone can apply for and leave the country.

'All Afghans Can Apply, No Religion-based Priority': Amid Kabul Mayhem, India's New e-Emergency Visahttps://t.co/OYz32QQEmc — Ahona Sengupta (@ahona_sengupta) August 17, 2021 Chaos on the streets of Kabul : pic.twitter.com/VMX91vp2MG — Col is Right (@Col_is_Right) August 17, 2021

Meanwhile a group of Afghani women have been out in the streets protesting and demanding a share in the ‘political and economic business” of the new Taliban government.