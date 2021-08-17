  1. Home
  Calm Kabul! The Taliban Allows Women Journalists to Report

August 17th, 2021
A woman journalist in downtown Kabul

ALBAWABA - Life appears to be turning to normal on the streets of Kabul one day after the Taliban took over the presidential palace.

After a city-deserted day, people seem to be going about their business in a normal manner.

A social media post has shown one “brave” journalist out and about reporting from downtown Kabul.

Another post states that “reports from Afghanistan are pretty good” and that “the situation is calm” and that “female journalists are being allowed to work and reporting from the field.”

Some also are shown talking freely on the streets. One black-garbed women says she hoped that the Taliban won’t go back to stoning and public executions.

Also media reports say the Taliban have declared a general “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join its new government. This is a far cry from their earlier harsh rule between 1996 and 2001.

Other posts suggest the Kabul streets are still chaotic and India has just introduced a fast-track e-visa to which anyone can apply for and leave the country.

Meanwhile a group of Afghani women have been out in the streets protesting and demanding a share in the ‘political and economic business” of the new Taliban government.

 

