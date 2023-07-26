Breaking Headline

Cambodian PM announces resignation

Published July 26th, 2023 - 07:20 GMT
ALBAWABA - After almost four decades of serving as Prime Minister in Cambodia, Hun Sen announced his resignation and that he will be handing power to his eldest son.

"I would like to ask for understanding from the people as I announce that I will not continue as prime minister," he said in a special broadcast on state television, adding that his son Hun Manet would lead a new government, according to AFP. 

 

