Can Netanyahu, Benny Gantz Form a Broad National Unity Govt?

Published October 27th, 2019 - 12:12 GMT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures while speaking during the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem on October 27, 2019. (GALI TIBBON / AFP)

Israel's prime minister said he wants a "broad national unity government" amid political deadlock over forming a government following last month's elections.

Speaking to his Cabinet, Benjamin Netanyahu said such a coalition is essential to face what he said were mounting security challenges around the region.

Netanyahu's challenger, former army chief Benny Gantz, is currently trying to form a government after Netanyahu failed at his attempt.


The two are set to meet Sunday, the Associated Press reported.

Gantz has also called for a unity government, but the two men diverge over its composition.

Netanyahu wants his allies to sit with his Likud party and Gantz' Blue and White.

However, Gantz refuses to sit under a Netanyahu-led government while the long-serving leader faces likely indictment for corruption charges.

