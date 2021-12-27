Can The New Iraqi Parliament Meet Now?

Iraq’s Federal Court on Monday dismissed a lawsuit contesting the results of the country’s parliamentary elections.

The state news agency INA said the court had rejected the lawsuit filed by Shia groups, without giving any further details.

The Federal Court is Iraq’s highest judicial authority and its rulings are final and can’t be appealed.

A bloc led by Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr won the Oct. 10 polls, snatching 73 seats in the 329-member parliament. Pro-Iranian factions, however, saw their seats decrease from 48 in the 2018 elections to only 17.

On Dec. 4, Hadi al-Ameri, the head of the Fatah coalition, filed a lawsuit with the Federal Court to contest the vote results, citing technical and legal violations.

