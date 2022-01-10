  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Can The UN Solve The Sudanese Crisis?

Can The UN Solve The Sudanese Crisis?

Published January 10th, 2022 - 07:39 GMT
Sudanese parties
A mask-clad Sudanese protester gestures during a protest against the October 2021 military coup, in the capital Khartoum, on January 9, 2022.
Highlights
The OIC affirmed its support for dialogue and reconciliation efforts, engaging all Sudanese parties to realize their people’s aspiration for peace, democracy, security and development

The Secretariat General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has welcomed the announcement by the UN that it is ready to hold talks between all political parties in Sudan to resolve the current crisis and build sustainable peace and democracy in the country.

Also ReadAfter PM Hamdok's Resignation, What Will Happen to Sudan?After PM Hamdok's Resignation, What Will Happen to Sudan?

The OIC affirmed its support for dialogue and reconciliation efforts, engaging all Sudanese parties to realize their people’s aspiration for peace, democracy, security and development.

It is committed to channeling its full potential to facilitate dialogue in the current transitional phase, in line with the resolutions of the Islamic Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers, the secretariat said.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said the OIC stands with Sudan to ensure security, stability, national unity, and prosperity for its people.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Hissein BrahimSudanUNOICSudanese parties

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...