Can The UN Solve The Sudanese Crisis?

The Secretariat General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has welcomed the announcement by the UN that it is ready to hold talks between all political parties in Sudan to resolve the current crisis and build sustainable peace and democracy in the country.

The OIC affirmed its support for dialogue and reconciliation efforts, engaging all Sudanese parties to realize their people’s aspiration for peace, democracy, security and development.

Kuwait commends UN announcement of dialogue among Sudanese parties https://t.co/5FxZQhfM9S#KUNA #KUWAIT — Kuwait News Agency - English Feed (@kuna_en) January 10, 2022

It is committed to channeling its full potential to facilitate dialogue in the current transitional phase, in line with the resolutions of the Islamic Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers, the secretariat said.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said the OIC stands with Sudan to ensure security, stability, national unity, and prosperity for its people.