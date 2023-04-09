Canada: 135 poisoned with carbon monoxide

ALBAWABA - One person died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning in Canada, while 135 others survived, after the power went out due to icy rain.

Canadian media outlets reported that since April 5, 135 people in Montreal, Quebec, have been treated for gas poisoning since last Wednesday, while only one person died.

The icy rain hit the provinces of Quebec and Ontario last week, causing power outages in a million homes and buildings.

Wow things are crazy currently in Québec and Ontrario. 750000 homes out of electricity and trees falling all around us 😳😳😳



Who was alive in 1998?! pic.twitter.com/Dig2YP9GRY — Eric Paré (@ericpare) April 5, 2023

Poisonous carbon monoxide gas appeared in the homes of infected citizens when they tried to use coal for heating, as well as to cook food using gas stoves for barbecues inside their homes, following the power outage.

On Saturday evening, thousands of Quebecers felt the cold as the power outage lasted for a third full day.

At least 135 people were poisoned by carbon monoxide in Montreal (Canada) while waiting for help after an ice storm. pic.twitter.com/VC9LboaMxf — Animal World (@dragon_of_time_) April 9, 2023

While the bulk of the power outages remain in Montreal, authorities expect to be able to repair power transmission lines so that all consumers will have electricity back on Monday.

Carbon monoxide is a gas that has no smell or taste, nor can it be seen. It is produced when something is burned.