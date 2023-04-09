  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Canada: 135 poisoned with carbon monoxide

Canada: 135 poisoned with carbon monoxide

Published April 9th, 2023 - 12:03 GMT
Canada: 135 poisoned with carbon monoxide
Shutterstock
Highlights
Thousands of Quebecers felt the cold as the power outage lasted for a third full day.

ALBAWABA - One person died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning in Canada, while 135 others survived, after the power went out due to icy rain. 

Canadian media outlets reported that since April 5, 135 people in Montreal, Quebec, have been treated for gas poisoning since last Wednesday, while only one person died.

The icy rain hit the provinces of Quebec and Ontario last week, causing power outages in a million homes and buildings.

Poisonous carbon monoxide gas appeared in the homes of infected citizens when they tried to use coal for heating, as well as to cook food using gas stoves for barbecues inside their homes, following the power outage.

On Saturday evening, thousands of Quebecers felt the cold as the power outage lasted for a third full day.

While the bulk of the power outages remain in Montreal, authorities expect to be able to repair power transmission lines so that all consumers will have electricity back on Monday.

Carbon monoxide is a gas that has no smell or taste, nor can it be seen. It is produced when something is burned.

 

Tags:CanadapoisonMontrealQuebec Citycarbon dioxidepower outageIcy rain

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...