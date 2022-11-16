Canada charity to build village for displaced Syrians

A Canadian Muslim charity wants to provide a haven for displaced Syrians by building a village for them in the war-torn country.

Hope Village Project would see 500 homes, a hospital, mosque and school built at an estimate cost of CAN$2,250,00 (US$1.7 million) through money raised by Human Concern International (HCI).

🔻منظمة ـHuman Concern International" الإنسانية التي أسستها سيدات مسلمات في #كندا، تعتزم بناء قرية للنازحين في منطقة الباب أو عفرين شمالي سوريا، ستضمن 500 وحدة سكنية ومستشفى و جامع وملعب و حدائق و مدرسة pic.twitter.com/cFuMbgCk5u — المرصد العسكري (@Military_OSTX) November 15, 2022

The ambitious project would be constructed in the Al-Bab or Afrin region to provide permanent shelter for the displaced Syrians.

According to the charity, when the settlement is completed, it will house 3,500 people who will live in homes that consist of two rooms, a kitchen, bathroom and living room, with clean water and electricity. But the village will provide much more than shelter for the poverty-stricken Syrians.

"$1,850,000 will go towards building 500 homes and $1,250,000 to build a Mosque, School, Multiple Parks, Soccer Field, and Marketplace," HCI said. "The Village will provide displaced Syrian families with a renewed sense of stability, dignity, and a new place to call home."

According to the project, schools can welcome 1,000 students each.

"The space includes 16 classrooms, 6 washrooms (3 for boys, and 3 for girls), administrative rooms, a solar energy system to provide the school with energy, and all the school furniture and equipment required," said the organization.

The construction cost of a single home is CAN$3,700.

A masjid will be built in the center of the community for social gatherings, Friday prayer and five daily prayers, Taraweeh, and more, according to the project.

The project will take from 12 to 16 months to complete, HCI estimated. The target is to build the first 35 homes this month.

Fundraising is nationwide in Canada and anyone can undertake construction of a house or other unit, and even the smallest donation will help, HCI said.

"Your donations will go directly towards fulfilling the project goals," the charity said.

HCI said it will also receive financial support from Canadian Muslim non-governmental organizations.