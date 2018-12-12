Canada Court Frees Huawei CFO on $7.5M Bail After 10 Days of Detention

Robert Long (L) and Ada Yu hold signs in favor of Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou outside her bail hearing at British Columbia Superior Courts following her December 1 arrest in Canada for extradition to the US, in Vancouver, British Columbia on December 11, 2018. Jason Redmond / AFP

Follow > Disable alert for Meng Wanzhou Disable alert for Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Follow >

A court in Canada has granted bail to a senior executive of China-based Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, 10 days after she was detained in Vancouver on a U.S. arrest warrant, triggering a major diplomatic row.

In a Tuesday court hearing in the western province of British Columbia, Justice William Ehrcke ordered the release from jail of Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Meng Wanzhou on a bail of 10 million Canadian dollars (7.5 million U.S. dollars), prompting a loud applause in the courtroom as the decision was announced.

As part of the conditions for her bail, the 46-year-old Meng — who was arrested on December 1 at a Vancouver airport — must wear an ankle monitor and remain at her residence from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. The bail was provided by five of her friends who offered equity in their homes as well as other funds as guarantee that she will not flee.

“I am satisfied that on the particular facts of this case... the risk of her non-attendance in court can be reduced to an acceptable level by imposing bail conditions,” said the judge, adding that he was also persuaded by the fact that Meng was a well-educated businesswoman with no criminal record.

She must stay in Canada and be accompanied by security officers when she leaves her residence. The judge also ordered Meng to reappear in court on February 6 to make plans for further appearances.

Huawei’s CFO and the daughter of its founder faces U.S. allegations that her company bypassed Washington’s anti-Iran sanctions.

According to local press reports, Canada’s justice minister will next have to decide on Meng’s extradition to the US if a court judge rules the case against her is strong enough.

In case she is turned over to U.S. authorities, Huawei’s CFO would reportedly face charges of conspiracy to defraud multiple financial institutions, with a maximum 30-year jail term for each charge.

China has threatened consequences unless Canada releases Meng immediately. On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned against the “bullying” of its citizens.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Tuesday interview with Reuters that he would intervene in his Justice Department’s case against Meng if it would serve American national security interests or help get a favorable trade deal with China.

In another twist in the case, Canada says Chinese authorities have detained a former Canadian diplomat.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department is reportedly considering issuing a travel warning for its citizens residing or traveling to China.

Unconfirmed reports by Canadian news outlets said that Ottawa, too, was considering issuing a similar warning.

This article has been adapted from its original source.