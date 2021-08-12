  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Canada on Verge of Fourth Covid Wave - Internist

Canada on Verge of Fourth Covid Wave - Internist

Published August 12th, 2021 - 07:54 GMT
A little boy walks with his suitcase
A little boy walks with his suitcase past travellers queing at the check-in counter on Friday at the airport of Duesseldorf as summer holidays begin in this western German area (AFP photo)

ALBAWABA – Canada may be entering a fourth wave of the Covid-19 virus as reported in the Jordan Petra News Agency.

Quoting Dr Fahad Razak, an internal physician at the St. Michael Hospital in Toronto it highlights his views as he spoke to the CTV news channel.

He said from mid-July to mid-August there has been a four-fold increase in cases and ‘a wave can happen very, very quickly,” with the more infections Delta variant taking place.

 

Tags:Covid-19Fourth WaveCanadaToronto

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...