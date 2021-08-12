Canada on Verge of Fourth Covid Wave - Internist

ALBAWABA – Canada may be entering a fourth wave of the Covid-19 virus as reported in the Jordan Petra News Agency.

Good to be on @CBCOntarioToday to talk about border re-opening. We are at a time of significantly more risk than when border policy and parameters set a few weeks back given: 1) Huge delta surge in US and 2) We are clearly in 4th wave here.

Quoting Dr Fahad Razak, an internal physician at the St. Michael Hospital in Toronto it highlights his views as he spoke to the CTV news channel.

3) Promising NFL example. Not getting vaccinated has many consequences ranging from annoying to serious: must be tested daily, must be masked and sit separate from rest of team, if you test positive 10 day isolation and will miss games.

End result: 90%+ of players now vaccinated — Fahad Razak (@DrFahadRazak) August 11, 2021

He said from mid-July to mid-August there has been a four-fold increase in cases and ‘a wave can happen very, very quickly,” with the more infections Delta variant taking place.