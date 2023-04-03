Car explodes in Damascus, reasons not revealed

ALBAWABA - An IED device exploded in a car in the center of the Syrian capital, Damascus, without causing casualties. The causes of the explosion are still unknown.

On Sunday night, an explosive device went off in a civilian car in Mazzeh area in Damascus, Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported.

انفجار عبوة ناسفة بسيارة في منطقة المزة بدمشق دون وقوع إصابات

Media outlets quoted a source in the Damascus Police Command as saying that the explosion of the IED device caused the car to burn, but no injuries were reported.

دوى صوت انفجار واحترقت سيارات عدّة وسط دوار مزة فيلات شرقية في دمشق بدون معلومات مؤكدة عن سبب ذلك وعن الأضرار الناجمة.



المنطقة التي دوى فيها الانفجار تقع بين عدة مقرات تابعة للأمم المتحدة وقرب شارع السفارات



المنطقة التي دوى فيها الانفجار تقع بين عدة مقرات تابعة للأمم المتحدة وقرب شارع السفارات

الفيديو متداول من هناك

Syrians circulated videos showing a burning car, but the cause of the burning was not known at the time. Large explosions were also reportedly heard in the vicinity of Mazzeh Military Airport.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown until now, and no party has claimed responsibility for the accident yet.

من موقع الانفجار دمشق المزه .. pic.twitter.com/IAZnZ15ic8 — اخبار الحروب في العالم (@followthenews36) April 2, 2023

Mazzeh area is considered one of the most prestigious areas in Syria, as it is inhabited by some important political and security figures. This leaves the possibility that the explosion had tried to target one of the personalities.