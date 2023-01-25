Cargo ship sinks leaving 8 missing

ALBAWABA - Eight people are still missing after a cargo ship sank between Japan and South Korea on Wednesday. According to Associated Press, 14 people out of 22 on board were found by rescue teams.

No deaths in the ship incident have been reported yet. However, South Korean officials stated that nine remain unconscious.

South Korean and Japanese rescue groups are still searching for those who are still missing despite the horrible weather conditions.

The Japanese coast guard added that five of those who were rescued from the cargo ship – all Chinese nationals – were still alive.

Japanese coast guard spokesperson Shinya Kitahara said that the Jin Tian ship sank about three and a half hours after it sent a distress call at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.