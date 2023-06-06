Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Casualties reported in car blast in Afghanistan

Casualties reported in car blast in Afghanistan

Published June 6th, 2023 - 05:41 GMT
Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province

ALBAWABA - Deaths were reported in a car blast in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province, local Afghan media said on Tuesday. 

According to Ariana News, the car blast targeted and killed the provincial deputy governor and his driver.

Multiple were reported injured in the car blast, eyewitnesses said.

Tags:AfghanistanBlastcar blast

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...