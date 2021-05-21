  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Ceasefire Deal Agreed After 232 Palestinians, 65 Children Killed Since May 10

Ceasefire Deal Agreed After 232 Palestinians, 65 Children Killed Since May 10

Published May 21st, 2021 - 05:28 GMT
Israeli Security Cabinet voted to end attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip
People celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire brokered by Egypt between Israel and the ruling Islamist movement Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 21, 2021.
Highlights
232 Palestinians, including 65 children, 39 women killed during Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10.

A "mutual and simultaneous" ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas reached with Egypt mediation took effect at 2 a.m. Friday (2300GMT Thursday) 

Also ReadPride or Peace Flag? Man Kicked out of Pro-Palestinian Rally in NetherlandsPride or Peace Flag? Man Kicked out of Pro-Palestinian Rally in Netherlands

The Israeli Security Cabinet voted to end attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip that began May 10 and accept the ceasefire, according to media reports.

Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri also confirmed the ceasefire deal.


Israeli warplanes continued to attack the Gaza Strip just one hour before the truce. The armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement fired rockets at regions around Gaza in retaliation for the attacks.

Also ReadPride or Peace Flag? Man Kicked out of Pro-Palestinian Rally in NetherlandsBREAKING: Hamas-Israel Agree to a Ceasefire

A total of 232 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, were killed during Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

 
Tags:Sami Abu ZuhriceasefireGazaHamas

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...