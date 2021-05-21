Ceasefire Deal Agreed After 232 Palestinians, 65 Children Killed Since May 10

A "mutual and simultaneous" ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas reached with Egypt mediation took effect at 2 a.m. Friday (2300GMT Thursday)

The Israeli Security Cabinet voted to end attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip that began May 10 and accept the ceasefire, according to media reports.

Israel's security cabinet agrees a ceasefire deal to end 11-day conflict with Gaza militants. Thanks be to God. — Ryan N. Danker (@RyanNDanker) May 20, 2021

Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri also confirmed the ceasefire deal.



Israeli warplanes continued to attack the Gaza Strip just one hour before the truce. The armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement fired rockets at regions around Gaza in retaliation for the attacks.

Ceasefire in Gaza welcome - @johnbradysf



"Israel's war crimes must be included in the International Criminal Court's ongoing investigation and action must also be taken to deal with their Apartheid policies of remove, fragment and replacement."https://t.co/M5v3MhHhYK pic.twitter.com/eEWpz5SCjQ — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) May 20, 2021

A total of 232 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, were killed during Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10.