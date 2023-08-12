Centuries-Old Mosque collapse in Nigeria: 10 lives lost

ALBAWABA - A historic mosque, the Zazzau Emirate Mosque, with a rich legacy spanning 186 years, has tragically collapsed during the afternoon prayer session in Nigeria's Kaduna state.

The unfortunate incident has resulted in a devastating loss of 10 lives, while 7 individuals have sustained injuries. Prompt medical attention has been provided to the injured, and investigations are currently underway to ascertain the cause behind the collapse.

At least 10 worshippers killed in northwest of #Nigeria as #mosque collapses pic.twitter.com/0KRCrsSsyq — IPNA (@irannewsvideo) August 12, 2023

Built between 1835 and 1837 under the patronage of Emir Muhammed Bello, the Zazzau Emirate Mosque held historical significance for the region. The Emir, Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, expressed his condolences and confirmed that the collapse occurred during the afternoon prayer.

As the community grapples with this heartrending event, efforts are ongoing to determine the reasons that led to the collapse. The Zazzau Emirate Mosque's legacy and its ties to the past underscore the profound impact of this tragedy on the community and the region at large.