Charles III Proclaimed King of Britain in an Official Ceremony

Published September 10th, 2022 - 09:53 GMT
King Charles III
King Charles III (Courtesy of TheRoyalFamily Channel Youtube)

ALBAWABA - Charles III is now officially proclaimed King of Britain. He becomes the official monarch of the United Kingdom and 13 other Commonwealth countries around the world.

The official ceremony of the Accession Council was held at St. James's Palace in London.

It was attended by members of the Royal Family as well as former prime ministers of Britain including the current Prime Minister Liz Truss.

It was solemn ceremony coming after the death of Queen Elizabeth who ruled Britain since 1952.

Its a new political era for Britain and the world.

 

