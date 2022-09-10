Charles III Proclaimed King of Britain in an Official Ceremony

ALBAWABA - Charles III is now officially proclaimed King of Britain. He becomes the official monarch of the United Kingdom and 13 other Commonwealth countries around the world.

The official ceremony of the Accession Council was held at St. James's Palace in London.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III has formally been proclaimed King at a meeting of the Accession Council. pic.twitter.com/QH5zdGvYLf — The Project (@theprojecttv) September 10, 2022

It was attended by members of the Royal Family as well as former prime ministers of Britain including the current Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The cry of God Save The King goes up at the Accession Council as Charles Philip Arthur George is proclaimed King pic.twitter.com/OXvJOXLqgI — Platinum Jubilee News (@Platinum2022) September 10, 2022

It was solemn ceremony coming after the death of Queen Elizabeth who ruled Britain since 1952.

NEW: King Charles III has been formally proclaimed during an Accession Council at St James's Palace. pic.twitter.com/7E1B6eL8mD — Royal Circular (@Royal_Circular) September 10, 2022

Its a new political era for Britain and the world.