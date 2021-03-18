Chief Spy: 3+1 States Expect To Have Peace Deals With Israel

  1. Home
Published March 18th, 2021 - 10:10 GMT
More nations are likely to ink peace deals with Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an interview at a conference organised by the TV channel 20 in Jerusalem on March 16, 2021, ahead of the March 23 general election. MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP
Highlights
Israeli intelligence minister says countries closest to signing peace deals with Israel are Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Niger.

Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said Wednesday he expects three more Arab countries and an African country to sign peace deals with Israel soon. 

In an interview with the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, Cohen said the countries that are the closest to signing normalization deals with Israel are Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Niger.

"Less than a month ago, I returned from a historic visit to Sudan, and the week before, I was in Egypt, where I participated in an economic security meeting," he said.

According to Cohen's estimates, some countries may soon officially announce deals with Israel.


"In the Gulf, we are speaking about Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar [...] In addition to that, elections were held in Niger, and the elected candidate is pro-American, which will increase the chance to establish relations [with Israel],” he added.

Earlier Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israeli Army Radio that four more countries are expected to sign normalization deals with Israel, but he did not provide their names.

In September 2020, Israel established formal relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain as part of a US-brokered agreement, a move followed by Sudan and Morocco.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

