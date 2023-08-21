Child killer nurse Lucy Letby sentenced for life

ALBAWABA - Child killer British nurse Lucy Letby has been sentenced to life after being found guilty of murdering seven babies in her care.

The British nurse Lucy Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others at the hospital where she worked, making her the country’s worst baby serial killer in recent times.

Lucy Letby, 33, harmed babies in her care by injecting air into their blood and stomachs, overfeeding them with milk, physically assaulting them, and poisoning them with insulin.

The verdict was delivered at Manchester Royal Court. Letby's actions were unveiled to have occurred in the neonatal unit during the years 2015 and 2016.