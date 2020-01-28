China: 106 Die From Coronavirus, 4515 Confirmed Cases

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 106, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported Tuesday.

Some 4,515 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, had been reported in 30 provincial-level regions by the end of Monday, Xinhua said, citing the National Health Commission.

Xinhua reported that 976 patients remained in critical condition while 6,973 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

“A total of 60 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery,” the agency said.



The virus, which originated in Wuhan city, has spread across 30 provinces in the country.

Tens of cases have been reported in Japan, North Korea, South Korea, Thailand, the U.S., Singapore, France, Malaysia, Australia and Vietnam.

Chinese authorities on Sunday announced plans to extend the Lunar New Year holiday, which was originally set to end on Jan. 30, in a bid to reduce mass gatherings and to prevent further spread of the disease.

Travelers from China are being screened for the virus at airports worldwide, and many airlines have suspended flights to Wuhan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) held a meeting Thursday where it postponed a decision on declaring the outbreak a health emergency, saying it needed more information about the virus.

This article has been adapted from its original source.