China accused of helping Iran in weapons delivery to Russia

ALBAWABA - China is accused of enhancing and speeding up the weapons delivery by Iran to Russia amid its war in Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported citing investigators.

According to the New York-based daily newspaper, China is mediating to fasten drone deliveries to Russia.

In detail, the journal reported that Western researchers said that when investigating Ukraine's downed Iranian drone, they found a newly created Chinese part in the weapon which was believed to be built and sent to Russian forces in three months.

Earlier, the United States Biden administration claimed that Iran is sending military weapons to Russia to help her in its war in Ukraine, an allegation that was denied by Russia, the White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby cited U.S. intelligence.

Moreover, Iran said that its weapons were sent to Russia before its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The U.S. also claimed that Russia is building a drone factory with an Iranian hand. It added that the factory is expected to be fully operational by early next year