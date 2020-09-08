China Begins a New Crackdown Against Mongolian Identity

China witnessed a rare public protest against a new policy to teach Mandarin-only courses in Inner Mongolia. According to the U.S.-based Southern Mongolian Human Rights Information Center, thousands of ethnic Mongols demonstrated against the policy, which they claim threatens to erase their cultural identity. In addition, students and parents alike across Inner Mongolia, a vast region in northern China, are boycotting school. The government had recently announced a three-year pl

