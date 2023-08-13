China calls Taiwan's Lai a troublemaker over US visit

ALBAWABA - China "strongly" condemned the United States' decision to arrange a two-day "stopover" for Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te on Sunday, calling him a "troublemaker through and through".

According to Beijing-based Xinhua News, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, Beijing strongly opposes "any form" of formal cooperation between the US and Taiwan. "We firmly oppose the US government having any form of official contact with the Taiwan region," said Chunying.

Lai arrived in New York on Saturday on his way to Paraguay, where he will be attending the inauguration of Paraguayan President Santiago Pena on August 15. Taiwan's lone South American diplomatic ally is Paraguay.

The ministry also stated that Taiwan was the "core of China's core interests" and encouraged the US to defend the one-China concept, adding that it was "closely monitoring" developments and "would take resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

