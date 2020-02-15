  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. China Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 1,524

China Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 1,524

Published February 15th, 2020 - 06:58 GMT
A man wears a face mask as a preventative measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, as he stands in a train at Mong Kok MTR station in Hong Kong on February 14, 2020. The death toll from China's virus epidemic neared 1,400 on Friday with six medical workers among the victims, underscoring the country's struggle to contain a deepening health crisis. Philip FONG / AFP
A man wears a face mask as a preventative measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, as he stands in a train at Mong Kok MTR station in Hong Kong on February 14, 2020. The death toll from China's virus epidemic neared 1,400 on Friday with six medical workers among the victims, underscoring the country's struggle to contain a deepening health crisis. Philip FONG / AFP
Highlights
The virus is said to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 1,524, the country’s National Health Commission said Saturday.

Authorities said 66,492 confirmed cases have been reported, while in the last 24 hours, 143 people have died and almost 2,280 new cases have been detected.

The number of those detected with the virus outside China's mainland stands at 56 in Hong Kong and 10 in Macau. Both are special administrative regions.

The number under medical observation dropped to 169,039.

The virus is said to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

It has spread to more than 20 other countries including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

Many countries, including Turkey, have evacuated their citizens from the city of Wuhan – the epicenter of the virus – and other affected areas of China, placing them under quarantine and monitoring.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...