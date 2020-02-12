China: Coronavirus Death Toll Stands at 1,114

  1. Home
Published February 12th, 2020 - 07:06 GMT
A resident wearing a face mask walks outside Hong Mei House at the Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong on February 11, 2020, following the evacuation of more than 100 people from the housing block after four residents in two different apartments tested positive for the new coronavirus. Officials said the relocation of residents in Tsing Yi district was a precautionary measure after three members of the same family contracted the virus. Anthony WALLACE / AFP
Highlights
The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 1,114, the country’s National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Authorities said 44,653 confirmed cases have been reported, while in the last 24 hours, 97 people have died and more than 2,000 new cases have been detected.

The number of people under medical observation is 187,728 while the number of those thought to be infected is 16,000.

The number of those detected with the virus outside China's mainland has reached 49 in Hong Kong, a special administrative region.

The virus is said to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

The virus has spread to more than 20 other countries including the U.S., U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain, and India.

Many countries, including Turkey, have evacuated their citizens from the city of Wuhan – the epicenter of the virus – and other affected areas of China, placing them in quarantine medical monitoring.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

