China develops world's most powerful ship radar

ALBAWABA - Chinese scientists are creating a new, more-developed radar system with the ability to detect incoming missiles from thousands of kilometres away, local Chinese media outlets reported.

According to the South China Morning Post, the characteristics of the ship radar system under construction were mentioned in the Chinese publication "Electric Machines and Control" Journal.

Sun Donyang and a team of researchers from Harbin University of Science and Technology in China have unveiled a ship radar system with impressive capabilities. They have announced that the radar system has the ability to detect guided missiles launched from a remarkable distance of 4,500 kilometers and effectively track multiple targets within a range of 3,500 kilometers.

This development showcases significant advancements in radar technology, particularly in terms of long-range detection and target tracking capabilities.

Researchers have emphasized that the radar system being developed by China offers the capability to detect and track targets over extensive distances, spanning from mainland China to northern Australia and the US base in Guam in the Pacific.

Currently, the initial implementation of the system, intended for installation on next-generation warships equipped with electric motors, is already underway.

PRC scientists from Harbin varsity claimed breakthrough with ship power generation technology to operate a phased array radar that ranges out to a few thousands of kilometers - equivalent to typical land-based missile warning radars. https://t.co/q8CGvmKMKi — Collin Koh 🇸🇬🇺🇦 (@CollinSLKoh) June 7, 2023

At present, conventional warship radars have a limited range of a few hundred kilometers due to the high power consumption of high-capacity radars. However, Chinese researchers have recently introduced a new radar structure named the "effective phased array," which they assert can overcome this challenge. With less power consumption, it is believed that this new technology could revolutionize naval warfare and give China a significant edge in the maritime domain.

Researchers stated that each unit in the system, consisting of tens of thousands of transmitter-receiver units, can receive and transmit signals like an independent radar, and when working together, these units can generate electromagnetic signal vibrations of up to 30 megawatts, which goes beyond the electrical power any ship can carry.