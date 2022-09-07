China Earthquake Kills at Least 74 People With 26 Missing

ALBAWABA - More than 74 people were killed in an earthquake on Wednesday, in China's Luding County in the Sichman province which is the southwest. This is while 26 are still as reported missing according to news by the local authorities in the country.

⚠️BREAKING: China’s #Sichuan Province has been hit by an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale.

Provincial authorities of #Sichuan said the 6.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday has left at least 74 people dead, 26 missing, and 259 others injured as of Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/3IsQ8QbZxo — DWZ (@DWZ777) September 7, 2022

The news of the 6.8-magnitude quake is reported on the social media. Images, photos and videos are rife on the social media of the quake together with rescue operation that are on the way.

Police Dig Through Earthquake Debris With Bare Hands To Rescue Trapped Man



Special police rescue team saves man trapped under a collapsed house after China's Sichuan province was hit by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake.



Over 30 trapped people have been reportedly rescued so far. pic.twitter.com/wLGlIOEYre — MOCez🇷🇺🇱🇾🇮🇶🇾🇪🇨🇳🇵🇰🇵🇸🇸🇾🇮🇳🇮🇷🇰🇵 (@Mousacisse1) September 6, 2022

This is whilst the earthquake is making world headlines of the quake that occurred on Monday night.

At least 65 people are confirmed dead after an earthquake hit #China's southwestern Sichuan province on Monday, according to Chinese broadcaster CCTV.https://t.co/N2Q3hqWZzk — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) September 7, 2022

The rescue headquarters of the Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture said 40 were killed, 14 were missing and 170 were injured in Ganzi as of 9 pm Tuesday. In the city of Ya'an, 34 were dead, 12 remained missing and 89 were injured as of late Tuesday, said the city's emergency management bureau, the WAM reported.

Death toll rises to 74 as of 21 p.m. on September 6 after a magnitude-6.8 earthquake jolted Luding County, southwest China's #Sichuan Province, on Monday. pic.twitter.com/NrUBp7zGot — BeijingNews 新京报 (@BJNewsWorld) September 7, 2022

The earthquake struck Luding County in Ganzi at 12:52 pm Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, the UAE news agency added.

Videos register the quake: