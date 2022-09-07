  1. Home
  3. China Earthquake Kills at Least 74 People With 26 Missing

China Earthquake Kills at Least 74 People With 26 Missing

Al Bawaba Staff

Published September 7th, 2022 - 07:27 GMT
Rescuers after the quake Luding (AFP Photo)

ALBAWABA - More than 74 people were killed in an earthquake on Wednesday, in China's Luding County in the Sichman province which is the southwest. This is while 26 are still as reported missing according to news by the local authorities in the country. 

The news of the 6.8-magnitude quake is reported on the social media. Images, photos and videos are rife on the social media of the quake together with rescue operation that are on the way.

This is whilst the earthquake is making world headlines of the quake that occurred on Monday night. 

The rescue headquarters of the Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture said 40 were killed, 14 were missing and 170 were injured in Ganzi as of 9 pm Tuesday. In the city of Ya'an, 34 were dead, 12 remained missing and 89 were injured as of late Tuesday, said the city's emergency management bureau, the WAM reported.

The earthquake struck Luding County in Ganzi at 12:52 pm Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, the UAE news agency added. 

Videos register the quake:

 

Via SyndiGate.info


