China: Five New Drugs For Coronavirus Being Tested

China's fight against the novel coronavirus is showing signs of improvement, Beijing's Ambassador to Jordan Pan Weifang said on Saturday, highlighting the falling number of new confirmed cases.

Emphasising that the number of Chinese patients who have recovered from the coronavirus is larger than the number of recent infections, the envoy pointed out that the number of new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections since March 3 reached a total of 27,433, while 49,856 cases have recovered.

The diplomat, in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, also expressed readiness to share the preventive measures that his country has developed to contain the epidemic with the Kingdom.

He noted that five new drugs are being tested in clinical trials, adding that new coronavirus vaccine candidates are being tested on animal models.

The ambassador added that the leaders of more than 170 countries and international organisations have expressed their support to China and appreciation of its efforts to combat the epidemic.

The diplomat said that despite the negative economic impact resulting from the global outbreak on major consumer sectors, such as restaurants and other services, the situation is "temporary" and China has the "full ability" to stimulate economic recovery after containing the virus.

He noted that production companies for major institutions and projects have resumed operation and it is "clear that economic activities are back on track".

This article has been adapted from its original source.