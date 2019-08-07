China Gives Full Support to Pakistan Against India

China on Tuesday gave its full support to ally Pakistan after India's Hindu nationalist government heightened tensions over the special status of the contested region of Kashmir.

Beijing said that New Delhi should continue to grant Jammu and Kashmir special status to prevent an escalation in tensions with neighbour Pakistan.

"India's action is unacceptable and would not have any legal effect," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Beijing's rebuke comes after India made constitutional changes to the status of Kashmir, which ends the right for the region to make its own laws and gave it other special privileges.

The comment led to New Delhi to immediately condemn Beijing's criticisms.

"India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise," he said.

Pakistan's generals also condemned the move by India.





"The Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end," said General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations in this regard."

Pakistan's foreign ministry also said it "strongly rejects and condemns" and will not "ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan".

"Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination," the statement said.

