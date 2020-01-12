China Policy on Taiwan Will Not Change After Reelection of President in Taipei

China says its policy regarding Taiwan will not change, following the reelection of anti-China Tsai Ing-wen as the self-ruled island’s president for a second time.

In a statement on Sunday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the internationally-practiced policy of “one China,” under which Beijing claims sovereignty over Taiwan, remained in place.

“No matter what changes there are to the internal situation in Taiwan, the basic fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China will not change,” China’s Foreign Ministry said. “The universal consensus of the international community adhering to the ‘one China’ principle will not change either.”

The statement added that China hoped that the world would support the “just cause” of Chinese people to oppose secessionist activities and “realize national reunification.”

Tsai, who is opposed to China’s “one country, two systems” model, won another four-year term in office and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won a majority in parliament in simultaneous elections on Saturday. Tsai announced her victory on the same day.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council said China should respect the election results.

“Our government will firmly defend the sovereignty of the Republic of China and Taiwan’s democracy and freedom,” it said, using a title that Taiwan has chosen as its official name.

Meanwhile, China’s official Xinhua news agency described Tsai’s landslide victory as a “fluke.”

Taiwan broke away from the mainland during a civil war in 1949. China has been pursuing reunification ever since.

While the US, too, recognizes Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan, Washington has been courting Taipei, including in the form of extensive military cooperation, in an affront to Beijing.

China has repeatedly warned against such US interactions with Taiwan.

This article has been adapted from its original source.