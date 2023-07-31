China rainstorm kills at least 2 and displaces thousands

ALBAWABA - Heavy rainstorm knackers northern parts of China, killing at least two people and causing the evacuation of 30,000 people with the Chinese capital Beijing issuing its highest alerts for flooding and landslides.

Since Friday, when it reached southern Fujian province after ripping through the Philippines, the super typhoon has rushed north towards China. According to the state-run People's Daily, emergency services recovered two bodies from canals in Beijing's Mentougou district on Monday.

الإعلان عن وفاة عدة أشخاص وفقدان آخرين بسبب الفيضانات التي تزداد ضراوة في العاصمة الصينية.



المقطع لعشرات السيارات في "بكين" تجرفها المياه والإعلان عن درجة التأهب الحمراء القصوى مع اشتداد العاصفة التي تضربهم.pic.twitter.com/5kKPPslRiG — إياد الحمود (@Eyaaaad) July 31, 2023

Besides Beijing, heavy rain continued to soak the city of Tianjin as well as Hebei province in a region nearly the size of Britain in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri, which was downgraded to a tropical storm on the weekend.

Storm Doksuri was one of the strongest storms to hit China in years and caused widespread flooding over the weekend in the southern province of Fujian, driving hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

On Monday afternoon, both airports in the capital canceled more than 200 flights, with another 600 delayed. Furthermore, over 4,000 construction projects were halted, about 20,000 structures were evaluated for damage, and touristic locations in the city were shuttered, according to media reports.

While Doksuri continues to weaken, forecasters warned that typhoon Khanun was on its way and will hit China's highly populated coast this week. Authorities warned that Khanun could cause additional harm to corn and other crops already damaged by Storm Doksuri.