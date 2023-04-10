  1. Home
  3. China rehearses sealing off Taiwan

ALBAWABA - China’s military is practicing ship-launched strikes on Taiwan from the east, according to information released by Taiwan’s defense ministry on Monday, as Beijing’s retaliatory mock war entered its last day.

The escalation follows a stopover by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in the United States last week. Tsai met with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles, defying stern Chinese warnings of punitive actions against the island it considers part of mainland China.

The defense ministry did not give the positions of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) ships it had detected, but a map of PLA aircraft detections show four J-15 fighter jets east of Taiwan, in the western Pacific, on Saturday.

Chinese ships cut Taiwanese undersea communication cables, according to tweets and other posts on social media platforms.

The J-15s have never been seen before inside Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the Guardian. It said they are known to be launched from two PLA aircraft carriers, including the Shandong, which had been tracked by Taiwan and Japan sailing past Taiwan into waters to its southeast late last week.

China Ministry of National Defense tweeted that the air defense units of the Chinese Armed Forces "remain on high alert for contingencies, steadfastly maintaining their posts 24/7." It insisted that its position underlines that "we can and we will defend our skies."

"And, we will never give up our beliefs," it added in a tweet. 

On Saturday, Beijing launched three days of mock war games targeting Taiwan in response to President Tsai meeting with McCarthy last week.

The drills have not matched the scale of those launched in retaliation to a Taipei visit by McCarthy’s predecessor, Nancy Pelosi, which included missile launches, according to the Guardian.

But it added, quoting unnamed observers as saying the drills "do appear to show an escalation in the Chinese military’s training for strikes on Taiwan."

