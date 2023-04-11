China reports 1st death from H3N8 bird flu

ALBAWABA - A Chinese woman, who recently tested positive for H3N8 avian influenza, died, BNO News reported on Monday citing World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the WHO, the Chinese woman was the first human to die from the H3N8 bird flu.

"The case was detected through severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) surveillance systems," WHO said.

It maintained: "No close contacts of the case developed an infection or symptoms of illness at the time of reporting."

Around two weeks ago, the Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that a woman, 56, living in Zhongshan City had been infected with H3N8 bird flu.

The announcement of the infection was made on March 26 but no further details were released.

Reports said that the recent case in China was marked the third confirmed case of H3N8 infection in humans, and notably, it was the first case involving an adult and resulting in death.

In April 2022, a 4-year-old boy in central China was infected with the virus after exposure to backyard chickens and wild ducks. And after a month, another 5-year-old boy from Hunan province was also infected.