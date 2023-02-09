  1. Home
China reverses population control to boost birth rates

Published February 9th, 2023
In China
Residents walk along a street in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on January 17, 2023. China's population shrank last year for the first time in more than six decades, official data showed January 17, 2023, as the world's most populous country faces a looming demographic crisis. (Photo by AFP) / CHINA OUT

ALBAWABA - In a bid to reverse its declining birth rate China is offering people free fertility treatment. The move the first of its kind might be considered as a disparate one to deal with the manpower needed for the country's economic expansion.

The move is trending on the social media being reported by many news websites. CNN and others have the full story. It has stated China plans to offer free fertility treatment to ordinary people under the country's national insurance scheme to deal with a very serious situation. 

Beijing provides to provide coverage to assist in child bearing including assisted reproductive technology (ART) techniques and methods to ease pain while in labor and afterwards including other steps.

The new move is being covered in Arabic websites that highlighted the dipping rate of the Chinese population and which stood at 1.44 billion in 2022 and dipped by 850,000 on the previous year according to China's National Bureau of Statistics.

The drop in birthrate has been the sharpest in 60 years and today stands 7.77 births for every 1000 people. 

