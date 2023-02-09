China reverses population control to boost birth rates

ALBAWABA - In a bid to reverse its declining birth rate China is offering people free fertility treatment. The move the first of its kind might be considered as a disparate one to deal with the manpower needed for the country's economic expansion.

#HealthNewsFlash: China To Offer Free Fertility Treatment In Bid To Boost Record Low Birth Rate.... | https://t.co/x4O18Hx0LC pic.twitter.com/61jlg4ywT2 — STAYWELLWORLD (@staywellworld) February 9, 2023

The move is trending on the social media being reported by many news websites. CNN and others have the full story. It has stated China plans to offer free fertility treatment to ordinary people under the country's national insurance scheme to deal with a very serious situation.

China to offer free fertility treatment in bid to boost record low birth rate#PensionsChina #Aging #Population https://t.co/8OGCJGijlr — Pension Policy International (@PensionPolIntl) February 9, 2023

Beijing provides to provide coverage to assist in child bearing including assisted reproductive technology (ART) techniques and methods to ease pain while in labor and afterwards including other steps.

China to offer free fertility treatment in bid to boost record low birth rate https://t.co/ZY1gsRqvfZ — Abdulahad (@Abdulah03567372) February 8, 2023

The new move is being covered in Arabic websites that highlighted the dipping rate of the Chinese population and which stood at 1.44 billion in 2022 and dipped by 850,000 on the previous year according to China's National Bureau of Statistics.

The drop in birthrate has been the sharpest in 60 years and today stands 7.77 births for every 1000 people.